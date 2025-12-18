Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 125

You know why we’re here!

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Young Thug proposing to Mariah The Scientist, Ice Spice causing a commotion with her bikini bottoms, D.L. Hughley firing shots at Nicki Minaj while defending Gavin Newsome, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Simone Ware aka Capri Curves making her return to the series after sizzling this year’s Art Basel in Miami.

The famed Miami Art Week which creates meaningful opportunities for emerging artists, nonprofit arts organizations, and galleries while shifting the culture as the heart of the art world.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Widely regarded as the world’s largest celebration of art and culture, Miami Art Week attracts an international audience of curators, collectors, cultural leaders, and art lovers for artsy vibrance against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, Miami Beach, Wynwood, and now Coral Gables.

Founded in 2017, Miami Art Week amplifies diverse voices through signature events like Art Basel—the world’s premier series of art fairs bustling with exclusive activations, large-scale installations, informative panels, and unique local programming as a major hub for the global art market.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Jayda Cheaves and Karin Jinsui giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Yasmine Lopez, Vicky Lauren, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.