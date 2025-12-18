Sonja Norwood Supports Son Ray J in Court Battle With Kim Kardashian

Ray J's mom files declaration supporting his request to dismiss Kardashian lawsuit

Norwood claims Kardashians racked up $850K in unauthorized charges on family's credit cards

Ray J says Kardashian lawsuit is retaliation for 2008 credit card dispute

Ray J is not facing his latest legal fight alone. His mother, Sonja Norwood, has officially stepped forward to back her son as he battles Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in a high-profile courtroom dispute that continues to draw public attention.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Norwood, who is also the mother of singer Brandy, filed a sworn declaration on December 12 in support of Ray J’s request to have Kim and Kris’s defamation lawsuit dismissed. The lawsuit stems from statements Ray J made publicly, which Kim and Kris say falsely accused them of being under federal investigation.

In her filing, Norwood addressed a long-running family conflict that dates back more than a decade. She stated that in or around 2008, she discovered that Kim Kardashian and her siblings had allegedly racked up roughly $850,000 in unauthorized credit card charges tied to members of Norwood’s family. She said she informed Ray J of the situation before eventually filing a lawsuit against the Kardashian siblings herself.

That earlier legal dispute was settled in 2009, but Norwood’s declaration suggests that the fallout from those events deeply damaged the relationship between Ray J and the Kardashian family. Ray J echoed that claim in his own declaration, stating that the credit card issue caused a permanent rift and ultimately ended his friendship with Kim and her relatives.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed their lawsuit against Ray J in October, accusing him of defamation after he claimed during a livestream that federal authorities were preparing a RICO investigation against them. During the broadcast, Ray J allegedly told viewers that the case would be “worse than Diddy,” referencing the serious federal charges facing Sean Combs. Kim and Kris argue that these claims were completely false and made without evidence.

Their lawsuit states that no federal investigation exists and that Ray J’s comments were reckless and damaging. They also allege that he continues to bring up his past relationship with Kim to stay relevant and profit from their public image.

Ray J has strongly denied those accusations and has responded with a counterclaim of his own. In court filings, he insists that he never leaked the infamous 2006 sex tape and instead claims that Kim and Kris secretly arranged the deal with adult film company Vivid while publicly denying any involvement for years.

Ray J also says he reached a private agreement with Kim in 2023 that prevented her from discussing the tape publicly. He claims that agreement was violated when the tape was discussed on the family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians. According to Ray J, those actions amounted to fraud and harmed his reputation as a father and professional.

In a surprising admission, Ray J also revealed that he used ChatGPT to help him research and understand parts of the legal case, saying the process reinforced his belief that he had been wronged.

As of now, a judge has not ruled on whether Kim and Kris’s lawsuit will proceed or if Ray J’s request for dismissal will be granted. With Sonja Norwood now formally involved, the case appears far from over.

