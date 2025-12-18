18 Navy SEALS Were Disciplined For Racist Harassment Of Black SEAL

Source: Historical / Getty

Documents have revealed that 18 Navy SEALS were disciplined after it was found that they were sharing racist memes targeting a Black SEAL who was also in the group chat.

According to CBS News, the Navy’s investigation found that the harassment went on from 2021 to 2024. They found that members of SEAL Team Four had sent memes that were described as “slave in chains,” with another called “monkey face” that depicted the SEAL in uniform with his face distorted to look like a monkey.

So happy this is the “warrior culture” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is so intent on preserving.

In his harassment complaint, the targeted Navy SEAL said that before joining SEAL Team Four, he never experienced discrimination while serving, and that he had “great mentors.” He added that after joining SEAL Team Four, “the racism I experienced…was persistent, targeted, and deeply dehumanizing. It wasn’t just an attack on me personally — it reflected a breakdown in the very discipline and integrity the Teams are supposed to uphold.”

The SEAL filed the harassment complaint after his name was scratched off two plaques listing everyone who served in SEAL Team Four. He said the removal of his name was “a final, disgraceful act to make it clear that I was not welcome,” calling it “a direct and unmistakable act of hatred.”

“These were men who were supposed to be my brothers, but instead, they either participated in or enabled a culture of bigotry and silence,” he wrote.

Rear Adm. Milton Sands, the former head of Naval Special Warfare Command, quickly launched an investigation into the harassment after the affected SEAL filed his complaint. Sands was fired by Hegseth earlier this year, with no public reason given for his firing.

I’d bet money Hegseth was more upset that Sands disciplined the racist Navy SEALS as opposed to giving them a promotion.

Military investigators found that the SEAL Team Four’s racism wasn’t exclusively directed at the SEAL who filed the complaint. One of the SEALs sent a message in the signal group chat revealing that they “dropped a hard R in front of a black student 3 weeks ago.” They found that the author had a “pattern of behavior” involving the use of the N-word. They also found that members of SEAL Team Four referred to an Asian service member as “dragon lady” and mocked her accent.

The 18 SEALS who were found to be responsible for the racist conduct received punishments ranging from forfeiture of pay, reduction in rank, to administrative measures such as receiving formal letters of instruction and counseling.

Attorney William Brown of the Parlatore Law Group, who represented the targeted SEAL pro bono, praised the Navy’s senior leadership for quickly taking action to support his client. In addition to launching the investigation, Navy leadership held several all-hands calls with various levels of command to address the racist conduct in the group chat. Brown told CBS News that their actions sent the message that racist conduct would carry significant consequences.

Well, it did carry significant consequences. I’m pretty sure under Hegseth’s leadership, the targeted SEAL’s complaint would be written off as woke nonsense.

