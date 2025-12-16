Over 60,000 Pounds of Cooked Chicken Recalled Over Undeclared Allergen

Recall covers 62,550 lbs of fully cooked, bone-in, breaded chicken sold to restaurants nationwide.

Soy allergen not disclosed on label, triggering recall to prevent dangerous reactions.

No illnesses reported yet, but officials urge caution and proper disposal of recalled product.

A Georgia-based food producer has issued a nationwide recall involving tens of thousands of pounds of cooked chicken after discovering a labeling error that could pose a serious risk to people with food allergies.

Suzanna’s Kitchen, a food manufacturing company based in Georgia, announced the recall after identifying that one of its chicken products contains soy that was not disclosed on the packaging. Soy is one of the major food allergens recognized by federal health authorities, and failure to list it properly can lead to dangerous reactions for people who are sensitive to it.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall covers approximately 62,550 pounds of fully cooked, bone-in, breaded chicken. The product is sold as an eight-piece cut and was distributed to restaurants across the country, not directly to consumers through grocery stores.

The chicken was produced on October 16, 2025, and shipped in 18-pound boxes containing four individual units. Each case is marked with the establishment number “P-1380” and the case code “126237 B30851 23:11 K04,” which can be found printed on the side of the packaging. These identifiers are critical for restaurants and food service providers trying to determine whether they have the recalled product in their inventory.

FSIS officials say the issue came to light after Suzanna’s Kitchen notified regulators that some of its products had been mislabeled. Once alerted, federal inspectors confirmed that soy was present in the chicken but was not listed on the ingredient label. That omission triggered the recall.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or allergic reactions linked to the recalled chicken. However, health officials stress that undeclared allergens are one of the most common and serious reasons for food recalls. People with soy allergies could experience symptoms ranging from mild discomfort to severe reactions if exposed.

Because the chicken was distributed to restaurants nationwide, FSIS expressed concern that some of the product may still be sitting in refrigerators or freezers at food service locations. Restaurants that discover they have the recalled chicken are being instructed to immediately discard it or return it to the supplier. The product should not be served under any circumstances.

FSIS also advises anyone who believes they may have become ill after consuming the chicken to contact a healthcare provider, especially if they have known food allergies. While no injuries have been reported so far, officials say it is better to act with caution.

Suzanna’s Kitchen has not yet publicly commented beyond the recall notice, and the company did not immediately respond to media inquiries. FSIS continues to monitor the situation and is urging food service operators to double-check their supplies to ensure the affected product is no longer in circulation.

Food recalls tied to allergens highlight how important accurate labeling is, especially for people who rely on ingredient lists to make safe food choices. Even small errors can carry serious consequences, which is why regulators treat these situations with urgency.

