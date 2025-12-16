Kimora Lee Simmons Calls Funk Flex ‘Sassy AF’ After He Confusingly Claims ‘DaBaby Was Beating That’ Before Swapping His Story

Flex accused Kimora of having an affair with DaBaby, which both parties denied.

Kimora said she has never met DaBaby, calling Flex 'corny' for the allegations.

Flex later claimed he was actually talking about Birdman, not DaBaby.

If you’re gonna call someone out, it’s pretty important you get the details right.

Funkmaster Flex confused fans on Monday, Dec. 15 when he used his new morning slot on Hot 97 to make some out-of-left-field allegations about Kimora Lee Simmons.

Following the premiere of Simmons’ new reality show Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, the model and entrepreneur made headlines for claiming she’s not in contact with any of the father of her children.

“Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time,” Kimora said during a recent interview with People. “I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird.”

This solicited an angry response from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who insisted “there are two sides to every story.”

“I gave u 50,000 a month for 20 years,” Russell wrote on Threads on Dec. 14. “I was ur best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other 3 kids, until one day you stole my stock…I have been fighting for my kids love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

Seemingly in defense of Russell Simmons, Funkmaster Flex went on air on Monday morning with some serious smoke for Kimora, calling her a “bird” before launching some allegations about her relationship history.

“She’s a bird, continue the story!” Flex said on the radio, which was captured on video by a fan on TikTok. “What’s her name? Russell’s old wife, right? And DaBaby was beating that! Finish the story!”

Clips of Flex’s claims went viral, causing a quick response from Kimora, who called the DJ corny via emoijs.

“Lol what?! You’re being sassy AF Flex- Respectfully, I’ve never met Da Baby in my life. but YOU on the other hand … 👀 🌽🌽😭 #projectingmuch.”

DaBaby also shut down the rumors, posting a video to tell radio personality he was severely disappointed in him for lying like that.

Funk Flex responded to all of the backlash by resposting TheShadeRoom’s recap of the situation and saying, “Wait? I’m talking about @birdman “Baby” Not @dababy.”

While he didn’t say anything else about the mishap, it’s safe to say the DJ will say more about this mishap during his next session on air.

