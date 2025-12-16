Class Vs. Crass: Donald Trump’s Repulsive Reaction To Rob And Michele Reiner’s Murder Draws Outrage, Highlights Obamas’ Decency

Trump's insensitive tweet mocks the Reiners' tragic deaths, drawing condemnation from fellow Republicans.

The tragic murder of movie director, producer, and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, allegedly at the hands of their own son Nick, has shocked Hollywood and the world at large. Sadly, what’s not shocking is the callous, uncouth, and cruel response to these fatalities by he who currently inhabits the White House.

Here is what the President of the United States published on social media upon learning of the Reiners’ heinous killing.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

This is the same man who whined and complained about reactions to Charlie Kirk’s murder. The mayo is calling the aioli white.

As is prone to happen more frequently these days, name-brand Republicans like Louisiana Senator John Kennedy are lambasting Orange Führer for his egregious insensitivity.

Via The Hill:

“A wise man once said nothing. Why? Because he’s a wise man,” Kennedy told CNN’s Manu Raju at the Capitol. “I think President Trump should have said nothing.”



Congressman Thomas Massie had this to say in response to Trump’s ugly rant via BBC: “I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it.” Nouveau MAGA turncoat Marjorie Taylor-Greene also dropped two pennies into the righteous indignation bucket, via BBC: Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was once a staunch supporter of Trump before recently becoming a frequent critic, said that “this is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies” and that the murders should be “met with empathy”. If Trump’s degradation of the dignity of the presidency needs illumination, look no further than the reactions of Barack and Michelle Obama. Forever FLOTUS appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed that she and her husband were scheduled to visit the Reiners at their home the night that they were killed. “We’ve known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night. We got the news… And let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They’re not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people, in a time when there is not a lot of courage going on.”

Rest in peace, the Reiners.

