Why Jason Derulo Said He Will Never Work With Women Again

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Jason Derulo is opening up about how a sexual harassment lawsuit has reshaped the way he moves in the music industry, and his comments are already sparking strong reactions.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a recent appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the singer reflected on the legal battle with Emaza Dilan, a former artist signed to his label, Future History. Dilan first filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing Derulo of quid pro quo sexual harassment, intimidation, and breach of contract. She alleged that he pressured her into drinking and being intimate with him and created a hostile work environment. While the case was dismissed in 2024, it has since been refiled in New York.

✕

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Looking back on the experience, Derulo said the ordeal fundamentally changed how he approaches professional relationships. He revealed that he now avoids being alone with women he works with altogether. According to Derulo, that decision is not rooted in bitterness but fear of being vulnerable to accusations that could once again spiral out of control.

“I will never be alone in a room with a woman that I work with. Ever, ever again,” he said during the interview. He added that while the statement might sound extreme, it reflects a deeper sadness about the current climate. “There’s truth in every joke,” he said. “But it’s a sad truth.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Derulo also addressed some of the more shocking claims made in the lawsuit, including an allegation involving a goat sacrifice in a sexual ritual. He flatly denied the accusation, calling it outrageous and impossible to take seriously. Despite that, he said the damage was already done by the time the case was dismissed.

According to Derulo, the lawsuit cost him far more than legal fees. He claims he lost brand deals, business relationships, and professional opportunities based on allegations that were never proven in court. What bothered him most, he said, was how quickly the accusations spread compared to how quietly the dismissals were handled.

“That case was dismissed twice,” he explained. “And I lost so many brand deals and relationships off of a story that was not even slightly believable.” He expressed frustration that news outlets did not give the same attention to the case being thrown out as they did to the initial claims. For him, the issue went beyond money and cut directly into his reputation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I have one name that I work so hard to keep clean,” Derulo said. “Somebody can just say anything? That’s the world we live in.”

Related Article: Watch: Jason Derulo Throws Hands With Troll Who Mistakes Him For Usher

Related Article: Was Jason Derulo’s Robbery An Inside Job?

Dilan’s decision to refile the lawsuit has brought renewed attention to the case, especially following Derulo’s recent remarks. Legal experts note that refiling can happen for various procedural reasons, but the renewed filing has reopened public debate around the situation.

For now, Derulo says he is focused on protecting himself, even if it means drastically changing how he collaborates in the studio. His comments have drawn mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with his frustration and others criticizing his stance toward working with women.

What remains clear is that the lawsuit has left a lasting mark on Derulo’s career, shaping his choices and fueling a broader conversation about accusations, accountability, and reputation in the entertainment industry.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Why Jason Derulo Said He Will Never Work With Women Again was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com