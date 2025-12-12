21 Savage Details Drake’s Apology to Metro Boomin & Reveals Mid-Beef Phone Calls

Source: Cole Burston / Getty

More than a year and a half removed from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, Hip-Hop’s frontrunners are finally sharing their opinions on the war of words.

21 Savage recently weighed in on it, offering an interesting take as someone who has frequently collaborated with both on some of his most foundational projects with Metro Boomin and His Loss with Drake.

In support of his latest album, What Happened To The Streets?, the Atlanta-raised rapper sat with Big Bank on his Perspektives podcast, saying Drake’s numbers were unscathed.

“He’s still the number one streamed n-gga this year. I feel like he took an internet hit. But then it be like, damn, ‘did you take an internet hit?’ Because streaming, you gotta go on the internet to stream. … I feel like to certain people, they might say he took a hit. But I don’t look at that sh-t like that. I don’t know. I told that n-gga not to even do all that sh-t anyway. I told that n-gga to leave that sh-t alone.”

21 then breaks down a phone call he had with Drizzy after “Like That,” further warning him in the public’s eye, he sees no way he ends up victorious.

“I think this was after the first song, the song with Metro and them, and I said, ‘You finna go into a battle that you can’t win, like, there’s no way you can win.’ No matter what, bruh. Certain situations, even if you win, you still don’t win,” he recalls.

“Even if Drake won, he would have been the bad guy for winning,” 21 said, calling the drama “rigged” because the fans already had a preconceived winner.

Neither party has clearly stated what initiated the breakdown of Drake and Metro Boomin’s relationship, only that it was a personal matter, but 21 acknowledges that Drake apologized, and a resolution is coming.

“Metro felt a certain type of way about something. Drake told me and Metro that he understood where he was wrong, and he apologized multiple times. Now, Metro is kind of more open-minded… I feel like in the future… we’ll see them work together again.”

See social media’s reaction to the latest chapter in the rocky relationship between Metro and Drizzy below.