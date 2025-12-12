Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 12, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. Sybil cuts through the noise of Washington and Wall Street to bring us the stories that matter most—from the halls of Congress to the heart of Black entrepreneurship. ✕

Healthcare Stalemate Threatens Our Wallets The political gridlock in the United States Senate has hit a critical snag that could directly affect millions of Americans’ bank accounts next month. Wilkes reports that the Senate has rejected both Democratic and Republican healthcare bills, a move that significantly increases the likelihood of expiring Obamacare subsidies. Without these funds, families could see major premium hikes just as they are budgeting for the new year. The Democrats’ proposal to extend subsidies for three years failed in a tight 51-to-48 vote, while a GOP counter-plan to expand health savings accounts also fell short. With no agreement in sight, the health and financial security of our community hang in the balance.

Shifting gears to the political arena, Wilkes highlighted the ongoing drama surrounding Congressman Al Green's efforts to hold the highest office accountable. Ahead of the critical 2026 midterm elections, the U.S. House voted to table Green's impeachment resolution against the president. While the effort was blocked for the second time this year, the vote revealed shifting tides within the Democratic party. Party leaders argue that a full investigative process is necessary—something the Republican-controlled House has not conducted—yet the vote signaled a modest change in openness toward impeachment. Congressman Green maintains his stance that high crimes and misdemeanors have occurred, keeping the conversation alive in the corridors of power.

“We Love Us”: A New Era for Black Women Creators On a brighter, more empowering note, Wilkes introduced “We Love Us,” a groundbreaking initiative powered by Essence and the Sundial Media and Technology Group. This platform is a direct response to a challenging year where more than 300,000 Black women were pushed out of the workforce. By harnessing our massive $2.1 trillion buying power, “We Love Us” aims to provide visibility, resources, and investment to Black women creators and business owners. It serves as a community-driven shield against layoffs, DEI rollbacks, and shrinking opportunities, proving once again that when we invest in ourselves, we all win.