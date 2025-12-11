‘We Were Betting On God’ Instead They Signed A Deal With The Devil — Day26 Talks Bad Boy Trauma, Diddy Drama And The Mental Health Crisis That Followed [Exclusive]

✕ It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 20 years since R&B group Day26 was established on MTV’s groundbreaking reality TV singing competition Making The Band 4, under the tutelage of now-disgraced music mogul and Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Acts come and go, so to still be here, and still be relevant, that’s a blessing in itself,” shared Brian, 45, in an exclusive interview with MadameNoire. “God is good. God is good to us, definitely.” The five original members of Day26 also include Robert, 41; Mike, 39; Que, 37; and Willie, 44, who said they are still together and a “well-functioning machine at the moment.” RELATED CONTENT: Freddy P Of Da Band Said Diddy Made Him ‘Hate Life,’ Fellow Da Band Members Chime In Source: Day26 / courtesy of Day26

The Dec. 2 release of Netflix's explosive documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive-produced by rapper 50 Cent, now places all former Bad Boy Records artists and affiliated acts under scrutiny. Day26 appears in episode 3, "Official Girl." "He [Diddy] was definitely a Black figure who was powerful enough to make my dreams come true. That's why I was doing it," said Que in the doc. Founded in 1993, Bad Boy defined '90s R&B and hip-hop music. Whether you were officially signed to the label (The Notorious B.I.G, Craig Mack Faith Evans, Total, Mase, and 112, to name a few successful artists), Puffy produced your albums like Mary J. Blige's classics What's The 411? and My Life, or a Bad Boy-produced single skyrocketed you to one hit wonder stardom like Gina Thompson, there was a time when any association with the label was a surefire stamp of approval. For people like me, who "come from the shiny suit era," as Brian put it during our chat, it's understandable why they still signed on the dotted line despite having reservations, given the label's sketchy history. Sean Combs (left) and Mase (born Mason Betha) attend the 41st annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, February 24, 1999. Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty "We all knew we were pretty much in an iron-clad contract," admitted Brian. "We understood what we were getting ourselves into. But, I think at that moment we are just kind of, like, betting on God." The risky move paid off, and the Bad Boy magic worked like a charm for Day26. Their self-titled debut album was released on March 25, 2008, reaching No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Day26 was signed to Bad Boy from 2007 to 2012. R&B group Day 26 attends the season finale of "Making the Band 4" on October 14, 2008, in New York City. Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty