If you thought Sean Combs: The Reckoning was the final word, 50 Cent wants you to know he’s only just getting warmed up. During his recent appearance on Sherri, the mogul revealed that he still has unreleased footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs that didn’t make the final cut of his chart-topping Netflix docuseries. Read more about the news inside.

According to a press release from the show, Sherri, 50, told host Sherri Shepherd that the clips left on the cutting room floor are powerful enough to stand alone.

The documentary has taken over Netflix and is currently holding the No. 1 spot. Sherri opened the interview by congratulating 50 for “outperforming everything” on the streamer. When she asked whether he expected the docuseries to dominate like this, he said he actually expected it to go even bigger. He even compared it to Stranger Things, noting that The Reckoning is beating one of Netflix’s most successful franchises.

But the moment viewers perked up was when Sherri asked the question the internet has been begging for: Is there more? According to Hot 97’s report, 50 confirmed that not only does more footage exist, but he already knows where it’s going. 50 Cent told Sherri he might upload unreleased Diddy clips to YouTube so the public can see everything for themselves.

Diddy’s Documentarian, Michael Oberlie,s Says An Unauthorized Third Party Released BTS Clips Of Diddy

The mystery behind how the footage made it into the doc in the first place has also been raising eyebrows.

Deadline shared that Combs’ documentarian, Michael Oberlies, claimed a third party released the behind-the-scenes clips without authorization. Netflix and director Alexandria Stapleton shut down claims that the footage was stolen or part of a corporate feud, saying it was obtained legally and with the necessary rights.

Combs’ team has hinted at possible legal action against the streamer, pointing to a cease-and-desist letter threatening that he “will not hesitate” to sue. Meanwhile, Diddy remains behind bars in New Jersey, serving a 30-month sentence connected to lesser counts following his highly publicized trial.

As for 50, he seems unfazed. While celebrating his win, he also shared with Sherri that he’s practicing celibacy and focusing on discipline. But if the YouTube drop he’s teasing actually happens, the internet will be anything but peaceful.

Check out the full interview below:

