Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 11, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. From the tragic campus shooting, the Affordable Care Act’s racial impact, top 2026 car brands, and an inspiring STEM story, this segment breaks down the essential updates. ✕

Kentucky State University Shooting The HBCU community is mourning the loss of 19-year-old student DeJean Darrell Fox Jr., an Indianapolis native who was identified as the victim of a senseless campus shooting at Kentucky State University. Police acted quickly, taking 48-year-old Jacob Bard into custody and charging him with murder and assault. It’s a heartbreaking reminder of the violence that too often touches our promising young scholars.

The Affordable Care Act Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The fight over the Affordable Care Act has become a proxy war about race and power against the nation’s first Black president. Despite the political backlash aimed at President Obama, experts like Daniel Dawes remind us that the ACA remains the most comprehensive minority health law in U.S. history. Its provisions directly address the health inequities that have plagued our communities for generations, making it a crucial tool for our survival and well-being.

Car Consumer Reports for 2026 Consumer Reports has dropped its rankings for 2026. If you are looking for safety and reliability, the top contenders are Subaru, BMW, Porsche, Honda, and Toyota. These brands are leading the pack in delivering the performance our families deserve.