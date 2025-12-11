The holiday season is a time for joy, family, and celebration, but it also brings challenges to staying healthy. With cold and flu season in full swing, here are some expert-backed tips to help you stay well.

Hand hygiene is essential to prevent illness. “Wash your hands thoroughly after being in public places, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available,” said Dr. Mai Phuong Truong, an internal medicine physician at McLaren Flint. Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when coughing or sneezing to reduce the spread of germs.

Vaccines are a key defense against severe illness. In an article with CBS 17, Dr. Cameron Wolfe from Duke University School of Medicine emphasized the importance of flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, even if they don’t completely prevent illness. Older adults should also consider the RSV vaccine for added protection.

A balanced diet supports your immune system. Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your meals. Foods rich in Vitamin C, like kiwis and bell peppers, and Vitamin D supplements can be particularly beneficial. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water and limit alcohol intake, especially if it interacts with medications.

Sleep is vital for overall health. Make sure in the chaos of holiday shopping, preparing a Christmas meal and tending to your family members you are getting an adequate amount of rest to stay healthy.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a safe and healthy holiday season while protecting yourself and those around you.





Tips for Staying Healthy During the Holiday Season was originally published on thelightnc.com