Muggy Like Her Mama! Blue Ivy Carter Looks Absolutely Bey-utiful In Lakers Courtside Appearance With Doting Dad Jay-Z

Blue Ivy's fashionable courtside look channels her famous mother's iconic style.

Fans marvel at Blue's striking resemblance to a young Beyoncé.

The talented 13-year-old showcases her creativity and independence, doing her own glam.

Blue Ivy Carter made waves during her recent appearance at the Crypto.com Arena, watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter joined her dad for a night out to see LeBron James and his Lakers play some basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The 13-year-old showed off her personal style in an oversized Balenciaga jacket with cargo style denim and a purse by Diesel, rocking sunglasses indoors just like her father. Blue even gave longtime Beyoncé fans a touch of nostalgia by wearing a pair of burgundy Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, which were a signature shoe in Bey’s wardrobe in 2011.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As for the rapper–who also shares twins Sir and Rumi, 8, with his wife of 17 years—he wore his signature all-black look and let Blue shine, flashing a big smile as he captured a fun interaction between his daughter and LeBron.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

After seeing footage from the outing, fans could not get over just how much Blue looks like her mom. One member of the BeyHive even put a side-by-side of Blue at the game and a photo of a younger Beyoncé sitting courtside, proving just how much they look alike.

The 13-year-old’s dark tresses are reminding a lot of fans of a beloved Bey hair era, making the comparisons even more similar.

Blue’s appearance at the Lakers game comes a little less than two months after glammed up for an evening out supporting her grandmother, Tina Knowles, at the Angel Ball. During the outing in New York City on Oct. 27, Blue made a rare social media appearance in a selfie with her grandmother, wearing a blush pink dress and a full beat.

Under her Instagram post about attending the Angel Ball with Blue, many fans were curious to find out who did Blue’s glam. Tina responded to one fan asking about her makeup in a comment, confirming the famous 13-year-old does her own makeup and calling her a “jack of all trades.”

2025 has been a big year for the teenager, who joined Beyoncé onstage during the Cowboy Carter tour as one of her lead dancers. Her very proud grandmother previously opened up about her “quest for creative things” and praised Blue’s determination.

“She’s always creating something and working with her hands and her mind,” the Matriarch author told E! In March. “She’s pretty amazing.”

The post Muggy Like Her Mama! Blue Ivy Carter Looks Absolutely Bey-utiful In Lakers Courtside Appearance With Doting Dad Jay-Z appeared first on Bossip.

Muggy Like Her Mama! Blue Ivy Carter Looks Absolutely Bey-utiful In Lakers Courtside Appearance With Doting Dad Jay-Z was originally published on bossip.com