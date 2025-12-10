Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 10, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. From critical policy changes affecting families to news from our HBCUs and uplifting stories of giving back, this segment breaks down the essential updates. ✕

Trump Administration Threatens to Freeze SNAO Funding A major political battle is brewing as the Trump administration threatens to freeze SNAP funding for 21 Democratic-leaning states. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated the move is a response to states like California and New York refusing to share food stamp data, which she claims is necessary to combat fraud. This potential freeze, which could start next week, has drawn sharp criticism from leaders like New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who questioned the administration’s motives.

Kentucky State University Tragedy Tragedy struck the campus of Kentucky State University, a beloved HBCU, when a shooting on Tuesday left one student dead and another critically injured. Authorities have confirmed the incident stemmed from a personal dispute, not a random act of violence. The suspect is in custody, and officials have assured the community that there is no longer an ongoing threat to the campus.

Unexpected Costs for Shoppers As the holiday season approaches, a new policy change could bring unexpected costs for shoppers. The Trump administration has implemented tariffs and customs fees on low-value international packages that were previously exempt. With online holiday spending projected to hit a record $253.4 billion, this change could impact the budgets of countless consumers and retailers.