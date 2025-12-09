Why Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Run Has Thrown Texas Into Chaos

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett has officially launched her bid for the U.S. Senate in Texas, instantly transforming what was expected to be a predictable race into one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 cycle. Announcing her candidacy on Monday—the final day of qualifying—Crockett used her trademark boldness to send a direct message to former President Donald Trump:

“I’m coming for you.”

Crockett enters the race with a national profile, a growing grassroots following, and a reputation for being one of Congress’ most outspoken Democrats. Her candidacy is especially significant for Democrats who see Texas as a long-shot but crucial opportunity in their effort to reclaim a Senate majority. The Texas seat is currently held by Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who is seeking reelection and facing a contentious GOP primary against Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Speaking to supporters in Dallas, she framed her candidacy through the lens of her combative political style. “As a candidate who is constantly attacked and seen as a threat, it’s because I am,” Crockett said, according to the Associated Press. “I’m the only one who has gone toe to toe with Donald Trump, and there’s a reason he’s always got my name in his mouth.”

Her campaign slogan, “Texas Tough,” is the message she hopes will resonate with voters across the state. According to NBC News, she argued she is uniquely equipped to mobilize disengaged voters and build “a strong multi-racial, multi-generational coalition,” while focusing on the cost of living and holding President Donald Trump “accountable” for the political decisions he made since entering office earlier this year.

How Crockett Plans to Win

Crockett has shown time and time again that she isn’t afraid to speak out against what’s wrong with the political system. She has spent the past few months sharpening her critiques of Trump and Republican leadership. On Dec. 8, she blasted the administration for rising health care premiums, and earlier criticized GOP-led immigration initiatives such as Charlotte’s Web and Operation Midway for harming innocent citizens with force and ICE detainment.

“Listen, this administration isn’t ‘making America great.’ It’s targeting our neighbors, tearing families apart, and putting lives on the line. Democrats on Oversight are standing up because this fight isn’t about left or right. It’s about right and wrong. Period.”

Additionally, Crockett has made it clear that she isn’t waiting on support from her peers for a path to victory—even from GOP leaders. According to CBS News, during a recent interview, the Democrat said she’s focused on reshaping the electorate rather than relying on crossover Republican support.

“When we ended up with the Trump phenomenon or even when we ended up with the Obama phenomenon, they were able to both bring out people that historically did not vote,” she said. “I think that’s the only way that we win in Texas is if we have a candidate that can add to the electorate. If the electorate remains the same electorate that we’ve had over the last 30 years, then I think we’re going to end up with the same result.”

The Uphill Climb in Texas

Democrats have not won a statewide race in Texas since 1994, and capturing a Senate seat in a state Trump carried remains a steep climb. Still, the political environment is far from static. Cornyn is facing the most competitive primary of his career, which could weaken the incumbent before the general election.

Crockett also faces a Democratic primary challenge from state Rep. James Talarico, who has built a rising profile of his own and raised more than $6.3 million within three weeks of launching his campaign committee, according to reports. Crockett entered the race with a strong financial footing, raising about $2.7 million from July through September and ending the quarter with $4.6 million on hand, the Associated Press noted.

Immediate Pushback From the Right

Republicans have already begun their attacks. Paxton dismissed her as “Crazy Crockett,” while Cornyn labeled her “radical, theatrical, and ineffective.” He told reporters he looked forward to facing her, saying, “As the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, our campaign will make sure every Texas voter knows how absurd her candidacy is, and in the process provide up-ballot support to down-ballot Republicans.”

Despite the insults—and Cornyn resurfacing old clips including her “Gov. Hot Wheels” remark—Crockett appears unfazed. Serving Texas’ 30th Congressional District since 2023, she has built her brand on confrontation and conviction. And as she steps into her biggest race yet, she makes one thing clear: she’s ready for the fight.

