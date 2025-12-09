Brandy & Monica SANG the house down at their star-studded Atlanta tour stop where a sold-out crowd enjoyed nostalgic classics, electric dance sequences, stunning stage production, and an arena-rocking array of special guests on another legendary night in the A.

Suited up in signature themed looks, the dynamic duo dazzled in high fashions while sounding exactly like they did when their timeless hits dominated the charts during their respective reigns in R&B.

At certain points of the impeccably curated show, fans were transported back to their childhood rooms where beloved classics like Brandy’s “Sittin’ Up In My Room” and Monica’s “Before You Walk Out Of My Life” reverberated through their stereo speakers and Walkman headphones.

In one of the show’s funniest moments, Monica reflected on her now-infamous white heels that she wore in the “Before You Walk Out Of My Life’ video.

“Make sure your grandmas and aunties know these aren’t cool… it’s time to take them off!” she joked while pleading with the crowd to let them go.

For the young whipper-snappers born after 2000, check out the video that started it all below:

And that was only the beginning of Monica’s hilarious shenanigans that continued when she playfully snatched Ray J’s phone while on stage.

“Before we leave here, I am going to take Ray J’s phone. Ray J, give me the phone…give me the phone, Ray,” she said with a smile, waiting for him to hand it over from the pit.

The funny interlude perfectly addressed and wrapped up the hysteria over Ray J’s messy rant about Jay-Z and Beyoncé not showing his sister love despite attending multiple shows and visiting backstage.

“Come on, say what’s up to Brandy,” he said in the viral video. “JAY-Z and Beyoncé, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B, I don’t like that.”

Smoothing things over, Monica thanked the reality TV star after putting him on brotherly blast, joking that he’s family to her, like Brandy. “We love you, Ray J. Y’all make some noise for Ray J. He’s not just Brandy’s brother, but he’s my brother, too,” she continued.

Brandy joked that her co-headliner just gave Ray J something new to run his mouth about: “I hope you know I’m [gonna] have to hear this all night, ‘Monica is my sister now!'”

Other standout moments (among many) were Brandy’s angelic performance of ‘Have You Ever,’ Monica’s soul-stirring performance of ‘Why I Love You So Much,’ and crowd-pleasing performances by hometown hitmakers Yung Joc, The-Dream, Mariah The Scientist, and YoungBloodZ along with special guest Keyshia Cole.

Also in the building were some of Atlanta’s biggest names including Usher, Metro Boomin, Da Brat & Judy, and many more.

Powered by the Black Promoters Collective, ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour continues to dominate the pop culture consciousness while packing arenas and reminding everyone just how incredibly talented Brandy and Monica are as artists, vocalists, and performers.

With only 3 stops remaining on the Tour (final call!), we highly recommend you cop your tix ASAP (if you haven’t already) to experience one of the best R&B concert–technically, creatively, and sonically–you’ll ever see.

