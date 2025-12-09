Ex-NC State Standout Ends ong retirement for NFL comeback

Perry Knotts

A former NC State standout is returning to the NFL nearly five years after retiring. Quarterback Philip Rivers, who led the Wolfpack from 2000 to 2003, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts and will begin on the practice squad. Rivers last played for Indianapolis during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before announcing his retirement following the team’s playoff exit. According to WBTV, the Colts turned to the 44-year-old after losing starter Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles and backup Riley Leonard to a knee injury. With Anthony Richardson on injured reserve and the team pushing for the postseason at 8-5, Indianapolis sought a steady veteran presence.

