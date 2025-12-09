Listen Live
D.L. Hughley to Headline Weekend Shows at Charlotte’s Comedy Zone

Published on December 9, 2025

Comedian D.L. Hughley is set to headline The Comedy Zone in Charlotte this weekend, bringing his sharp political humor and quick-witted commentary to the stage. Hughley, a veteran stand-up performer and original “Kings of Comedy” member, will appear Friday at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m. The shows mark his return to the Queen City as part of his ongoing national tour. The Comedy Zone says tickets are expected to sell quickly, with fans eager to catch Hughley’s no-holds-barred take on current events and culture.

