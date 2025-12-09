Listen Live
Activities to do Around Charlotte for the Holiday Season

Published on December 9, 2025

1053rnb app
Glow Langley - A Fairytale Christmas
Andrew Chin

Charlotte is gearing up for the holidays with a lineup of festive events across the city. At Carowinds, the annual WinterFest brings lights, live performances and seasonal treats. Uptown, the “Charlotte Christmas Village” offers European-style markets, handcrafted gifts and traditional food. Families can stroll through the “Speedway Christmas” drive-thru light show at Charlotte Motor Speedway or visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center for its illuminated walking trail and ice skating. Meanwhile, the Billy Graham Library hosts its popular Christmas events, featuring carriage rides and a live nativity. The celebrations run throughout December, offering activities for all ages.

