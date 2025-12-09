Charlotte Transit Stabbing Leads to Swift Suspect Arrest

benedek

A man has been taken into custody and formally charged after a stabbing aboard a LYNX Blue Line light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday. Police say 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano is accused of attacking a passenger with a large knife, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical but stable condition. According to WBTV, the incident occurred on the same route where Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed in August. According to online jail records, Solarzano faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. At a Monday court hearing, he was denied bond and assigned a public defender.

Read the full story here