Expert Claims NASCAR Faces $364.7M Payout in Antitrust Fight

Published on December 9, 2025

NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina
An economist testified Monday in Michael Jordan’s federal antitrust trial against NASCAR that the series owes nearly $365 million to two race teams in a revenue-sharing dispute. Edward Snyder, a former Justice Department antitrust official, told jurors NASCAR operates as a monopoly and engages in anti-competitive practices. According to WCCB, using a formula measuring profits and lost revenue for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports from 2021 to 2025, Snyder said teams should receive a share closer to Formula 1’s 45%, rather than NASCAR’s 25% under its 2016 charter system. The lawsuit centers on the 2025 charter agreement, which Jordan’s 23XI and Front Row refused to sign.

