Expert Claims NASCAR Faces $364.7M Payout in Antitrust Fight

Grant Baldwin

An economist testified Monday in Michael Jordan’s federal antitrust trial against NASCAR that the series owes nearly $365 million to two race teams in a revenue-sharing dispute. Edward Snyder, a former Justice Department antitrust official, told jurors NASCAR operates as a monopoly and engages in anti-competitive practices. According to WCCB, using a formula measuring profits and lost revenue for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports from 2021 to 2025, Snyder said teams should receive a share closer to Formula 1’s 45%, rather than NASCAR’s 25% under its 2016 charter system. The lawsuit centers on the 2025 charter agreement, which Jordan’s 23XI and Front Row refused to sign.

Read the full story here