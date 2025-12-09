Local School Closures Tomorrow

Alistair Berg

School districts across the Carolinas adjusted schedules for Tuesday as wintry weather moved in overnight. Forecasters expected several inches of snow in the mountains of western North Carolina from late Monday into early Tuesday, prompting some schools to close, delay or shift to remote learning. According to WBTV, temperatures were forecast to drop sharply across the region, with Monday’s steady rain in the Charlotte area raising concerns about slick roads by morning. Lows were expected in the 20s around Charlotte and in the teens farther west. Winter weather advisories remained in effect for Ashe and Avery counties until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

