From Karen Chaos to Commitment: Porsha’s Girlfriend Gets the Hard Launch After FBI Incident

Porsha Williams is not holding back! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reveals what led to the hard launch of Porsha’s girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she also discusses her run-in with the FBI at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and its aftermath.

As BOSSIP reported, the mother of one was not shy about playing the field after her messy divorce from Simon Guoabadia, which was finalized in June 2025. In October 2025, at CultureCon, Porsha revealed she had narrowed her dating pool to two people—a man and a woman. However, about a month later, she took to Instagram and wished Sway, who is now confirmed to be the woman she was referring to, a happy birthday. In the photos, the two were looking happier than ever, with Sway’s arms wrapped around Porsha.

The response to the hard launch was immediate, with social media users not shy to share their opinions. One Instagram user (insatiable_ambitions), commented, “Happy looks amazing on you—I love to see it. There’s a special kind of freedom that comes from living life on your own terms.” Another user (therealkiara.g) wasn’t so impressed, “Do these people ever stop to just be single?? The ‘pick me’ stuff has just gone way too far.”

Nevertheless, Porsha is excited about the budding relationship. She recently sat down for a quick chat with Entertainment Tonight and was giddy as the topic of Porsha’s girlfriend, Sway, came up.

“So we’ve been dating for a while now. You know, I think before I had mentioned that he is nice, and she is nice. So I started to focus more on her, and we were dating pretty solid. Thanksgiving came around, and she was like ‘Yea, I’m going to cater,’ and I was like ‘Me too.’ We were coming back from Miami, and I was like ‘Let’s just do it together!'” She continued, “Her birthday was the next day, and I was like ‘I want to post for her birthday,’ and the picture was just so sweet. How could I resist?”

Despite spending Thanksgiving together, Porsha says there is no official label yet. However, she clarifies that she and Sway are “very close” and are exclusively dating.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on it. You know I move very fast. The next time you see me, I might be engaged. If I’m doing it a little bit slower, let me do it slow!” she explained.

Porsha’s Girlfriend News Comes After Atlanta Airport Incident

Porsha’s girlfriend has given her a lot to be excited about, especially after she was cleared of wrongdoing in the viral Atlanta airport incident. As previously reported, the reality star was questioned by FBI officers after she was seemingly involved in an argument on a flight home after BravoCon. During her interview with ET, she explained the alleged argument and the aftermath.

“I was mortified,” she stated. “I’m just trying to get home from BravoCon, then here all this is happening. I mean the Karen of all Karens. The Karen boss.”

You may recall that the entire incident began with the “Karen” being irritated with Porsha’s phone playing videos loudly. Porsha admits she should have been using headphones, but was still taken aback by the lady’s response. Luckily, several people on the flight witnessed the alleged argument and came to Porsha’s defense.

“There were a lot of people who stepped up and advocated and rallied for me, and I really truly appreciated that,” she stated.

