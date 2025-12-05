Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 123

You know why we’re here!

Source: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during a busy week dominated by Netflix’s shocking new Sean Combs: The Reckoning docuseries, Kandi and soon-to-be-ex-husband Todd’s messy divorce drama, Tamar Braxton denying creeping around with Mendeecees Harris, Kim K klaiming Kanye thinks she ‘faked’ Paris robbery, GloRilla rocking the crowd at this year’s Bayou Classic, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ice Spice returning to the series after dropping her buzzy new single “Big Guy” off The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants soundtrack.

The thumping track arrived alongside an official video which made its global broadcast premiere across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Check out the color-splashed visuals below:

“Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me,” said Spice, who also makes her first-ever voice cameo in the film. “It’s crazy to see my music in a movie that’s been part of so many people’s childhoods, including mine.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Summer Walker and Draya Michele giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Angela Simmons, Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.