Late-week Wintry Weather Headed For the Carolinas

Published on December 4, 2025

1053rnb app
Bare tree branches against cloudy sky
Carolyn Ann Ryan

A cold, wet finish to the week is expected across the Carolinas. Charlotte will see chilly rain, while a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moves into the mountains and areas along and north of I-40 Thursday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. According to WBTV, Charlotte’s lows will stay in the upper 30s, with rain and wintry weather affecting the Friday morning commute before gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs Friday will remain in the 30s and 40s. The weekend will be damp and cold, with only slight chances of showers and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

