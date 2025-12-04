Atrium Health to build $450M hospital campus in Fort Mill

Klaus Vedfelt

Atrium Health is moving forward with plans for a new hospital campus in York County. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium Health, signed off on the project during its board of commissioners meeting today. According to WSOC, the system intends to invest $450 million in a four-story, 200,000-square-foot hospital in Fort Mill.

According to details presented at the meeting, the facility would feature 60 beds, four operating and procedure rooms, and 15 emergency bays. The project also includes a 73,000-square-foot medical office building on the campus.

