Pay Up, Buttercup! Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Winning Defamation Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz

Thee Stallion wins again! Megan Thee Stallion was all smiles as she walked out of court after a jury found belligerent blogger Milagro Gramz liable for defamation, harassment, and coordinating with pipsqueak prisoner Tory Lanez to intentionally inflict emotional distress.

The Grammy winner sued Milagro Gramz (Milagro Cooper) for posts that dragged Meg’s name and image through the mud after Tory Lanez shot her in 2020. The jury agreed that Milagro coordinated with Lanez before and after his 2022 conviction for the shooting, to attack Megan with misinformation about the trial.

One of the posts at the heart of the civil suit was of Milagro guiding her followers to view a fake sex tape of Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Pete). The rapper’s attorneys successfully argued that the coordinated attacks not only damaged Megan’s reputation, but also her mental health.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan testified that she considered killing herself after the deepfake porn went viral. She had already endured the trauma of the shooting, victim-blaming backlash from fans and peers, and reliving it all for the criminal trial.

When the deepfake circulated, Megan’s former manager testified that she needed $240,000 worth of therapy to deal with the emotional toll it took on her. Despite the expensive recovery, the internet instigator only received a financial slap on the wrist when it came to damages in the case.

NBC News reports the jury awarded Megan $75,000, but U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga reduced it to $59,000. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the seven-figure loss Tasha K took in Cardi B’s defamation lawsuit. However, Milagro reportedly faced enough financial strain from the legal battle that she could’ve made the cut to be Tasha’s neophyte in Broke Phi Broke.

Before the trial even started, multiple lawyers reportedly dropped Milagro over legal fees. The repeated turnover left the keyboard contrarian scrambling to fundraise $100,000 just to continue to fight the case.

Megan Thee Stallion quickly strutted out of the courthouse. “I’m just happy!,” she said, noting that she planned to celebrate by going out to eat. Take that victory lap, Meg!

Milagro Gramz and her attorney were obviously disappointed but relieved she didn’t owe more in damages. “I’m not ecstatic. Of course, you want things to go your way but like I said I respect the jury and what they decided,” Milagro said, still smiling and waving for the cameras.

“We respect the jury’s verdict; you always have to right? Whether we agree with it or not, we respect it,” attorney Jeremy McLymont said. “At the end of the day it was not a complete win for any side,” he added, referencing the decimated damages ordered by the jury.

