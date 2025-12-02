December Honors Human Rights Month

Derya Mercan

December is being observed as Human Rights Month, with advocates and officials urging renewed attention to global struggles for equality and dignity. Organizations across the country are hosting events, forums and educational campaigns highlighting issues such as freedom of expression, fair treatment of migrants and protection of marginalized communities. The monthlong observance leads up to Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, marking the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Supporters say the commemoration is a reminder that basic rights remain under pressure worldwide and that continued public engagement is essential to protecting them.