Multi-Platinum NC Artist to Play College Football at Syracuse

Published on December 2, 2025

North Carolina rapper Toosii made history this week by becoming the first multi-platinum artist to join a Division I college football program after earning platinum status. Toosii, whose legal name is Nau’Jour Grainger, committed to Syracuse University on Dec. 1, per WBTV. The 25-year-old last played at Rolesville High School in Wake County, where he was a wide receiver and kick returner. Recruiting service 247Sports lists him at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, and CBS Sports reports he is expected to play receiver for the Orange. Before choosing Syracuse, he visited USC and Maryland and noted receiving an offer from Sacramento State. He will enter the 2026 season with full eligibility.

