December’s Recognized as Flu Vaccination Awareness Month

Alexey Krukovsky

Public health officials are marking December as Flu Vaccination Awareness Month, urging Americans to get their annual flu shots as virus activity begins to rise nationwide. Health agencies say vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and complications, particularly for young children, older adults and people with chronic conditions. Clinics, pharmacies and local health departments are expanding hours and hosting community events to boost access. Officials emphasize that it’s not too late to get vaccinated, noting that flu season typically peaks between December and February. They encourage anyone eligible to schedule a shot as soon as possible.