Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 28, 2025

A disturbing viral video from an emergency room has once again highlighted the systemic neglect Black patients often face. The footage shows a Black woman in active labor while a nurse appears preoccupied with a computer, failing to provide urgent care. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell commented on the incident, emphasizing that childbirth at this stage is a medical emergency with severe risks for both mother and child. She expressed that this alarming lack of intervention is not an isolated event but part of a persistent and dangerous pattern of neglect within the healthcare system.

Economic Boycott

in a powerful display of economic solidarity, the group “We Ain’t Buyin’ It” has organized a major boycott of several large corporations from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. The protest aims to pressure companies that have aligned with the Trump administration. Organizers are calling for a spending pause to “defend democracy” and reclaim community power from corporations they feel have abandoned their core values. This action comes as many of these companies have scaled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives following policy shifts discouraging such programs.

The notion that luxury handbags must be European and carry a hefty price tag is being shattered by a wave of innovative Black-owned brands. From globally recognized names like Telfar to rising stars such as Laura Vivian Leather, Black designers are redefining high fashion and craftsmanship. These creators are producing stylish, durable, and high-quality accessories using materials like fine leather and denim. Their standout, gift-worthy pieces are must-haves for anyone looking to add unique and meaningful style to their collection this season.