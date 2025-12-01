Donald Trump Attacks Ilhan Omar And Somalia

At this point, it’s the most obvious of “water is wet” news to say it, but it still needs to be said as often as possible:

President Donald Trump is an old, white bigot.

Not only that, but Trump is an old, white bigot who is possibly suffering from dementia. Not only that, but President Donald Trump is an old, white bigot, possibly suffering from dementia, who is so far gone that he’s out here launching into bigoted, demented rants in response to being asked by reporters about a domestic terror attack that is completely unrelated to what he’s ranting about — by his own admission.

Let me explain.

Early last month, we reported that Trump, during a Fox News interview, launched into a rant about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — who, like many Democrats and others across the country, expressed concern over Trump discarding the U.S. Constitution in implementing his authoritarian policies and practices — where he claimed she had no right to criticize him because she was born in Somalia.

“I look at somebody that comes from Somalia, where they don’t have anything – they don’t have police, they don’t have military, they don’t have anything, all they have is crime – and [Omar] comes in and tells us how to run our country!” Trump said, ignoring the facts that Omar hasn’t lived in Somalia since she was 9 years old and has been a legal resident of the United States since she was 12.

Last Thursday, during a Mar-a-Lago press conference, Trump attacked Omar and her home nation of birth again while speaking about the recent shooting of two National Guard members, allegedly carried out by an Afghan national. Even though the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was a CIA ally who was granted asylum by the Trump administration, Trump, as usual, began by blaming former President Joe Biden.

From the New York Times:

At Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, Mr. Trump produced a photograph showing Afghans rushing onto a plane leaving their country as its government collapsed in 2021. “This is what we had under the Biden administration,” Mr. Trump said, holding up the photograph of the frenzied evacuation scene for the news cameras in the room. “That whole thing should have never, ever happened.” When a reporter pointed out that, according to officials, the suspect had worked with the C.I.A. and therefore had been vetted, Mr. Trump said, “He went cuckoo, I mean, he went nuts.” Mr. Trump said his administration was “looking at” the possibility of deporting the family of the 29-year-old suspect, who lived in Bellingham, Wash., with a wife and several children. Asked whether he was blaming all Afghans for the crime of one man, Mr. Trump said, “No, but there’s a lot of problems with Afghans.”

Trump, being the man-child of a president that he is, also called a reporter “stupid” just for pointing out to him that his administration approved Lakanwal’s asylum claim.

Then, for whatever reason (old, white bigotry — old, white bigotry was the reason), Trump segued into ranting about Somali refugees in Minnesota, claiming they were “taking over” the state and causing a rise in violence, a claim he has often made about migrants without providing a shred of evidence to substantiate it. Asked by a reporter what Somalis had to do with the Afghan suspect, Trump responded, “Ah, nothing, but Somalians have caused a lot of trouble, they’re ripping us off a lot of money.”

Then he turned his attention to Omar.

“Talk about incompetence, we have Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our country and our constitution, and she comes from a country with practically — it’s practically no country. It’s devastated, it’s crime-ridden, it’s a mess, it’s a disgrace, and…we’re not taking their people anymore.”

For the record, Omar has never said anything negative about the U.S. Constitution; she has only spoken about how Trump and his administration have been violating it, which a myriad of federal judges, Democratic lawmakers, state officials, and legal experts have also said — because it’s demonstrably and observably true.

It’s also demonstrably and observably true that Trump is an old, white bigot, and if one needed more proof of that, they need only look at his Thanksgiving day message to America, in which he calls Minnesota Governor Tim Walz the r-word, and continues attacking Omar, Somali people, and other “Third-World country” refugees, who he says he won’t be allowed in the U.S. any longer.

From Fox 9:

The post, shared by President Trump just before 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, began by saying, “A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration.”

He then disparaged the majority of foreigners in the United States, saying most are “welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.”

The president also claimed the “refugee burden” is the cause of social dysfunction in the country before calling Gov. Walz a slur for people with intellectual disabilities and insulting Rep. Omar.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously r******* Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how ‘badly’ she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…”

The post continued with the president saying he will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries, to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

Walz probably had the best response, tweeting that it is time to release Trump’s MRI results.

The next day, Trump took to his platform again to describe Omar as “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab,” and falsely claimed she “probably came into the U.S.A. illegally” and repeated a debunked MAGA rumor that she married her own brother to get a green card, a lie he also repeated to reporters outside of Air Force One.

An old, white, probably demented bigot. That’s who we have elected into the highest office of the land twice now.

Sad.

