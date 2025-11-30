Charlotte Developer Plans New Mixed-Use Tower in Ballantyne

ACH-DP

Northwood Ravin is moving forward with plans for a third apartment tower at Ballantyne Corporate Park.

The Charlotte developer filed plans on Nov. 24 for a mixed-use project at The Bowl at Ballantyne, calling for a new apartment tower with ground-floor retail and an urban streetscape consistent with nearby development, according to WSOC.

The 3.1-acre site, now a temporary parking lot, is bordered by Stream Way, Upper Avenue, Bowl Street and Mid Street. It sits between The Amp Ballantyne and Oro Ballantyne, the recently completed 26-story apartment tower.

Read the full story here