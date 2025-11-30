Top Executive at Charlotte Douglas Airport Set to Depart
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is searching for a new chief operating officer as Jerome Woodard, COO since 2022, departs next week. According to WSOC, a CLT spokesperson said Woodard has accepted a role as executive vice president of operations at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport.
The airport has posted the position with a salary range of $213,000 to $248,000. ADK Consulting & Executive Search is handling the recruitment, with applications due Dec. 7.
Woodard leaves one of the nation’s busiest airports for an even larger one. Charlotte Douglas saw a record 59 million passengers last year, ranking sixth in the U.S., while DFW handled 88 million travelers in 2024, making it the world’s third busiest.