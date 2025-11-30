Virginia, Duke Set for ACC Title Clash Saturday Night in Charlotte

David Madison

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils will square off Saturday night in the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Virginia (10–2 overall, 7–1 in conference) returns to the title game for the first time since 2019, capping a season that saw the Cavaliers record their second-ever 10-win campaign and a program-record seven ACC victories. Duke (7–5, 6–2 ACC) earns its first championship-game berth since 2013, after winning a multi-team tiebreaker among squads with identical conference records. The Blue Devils are looking for their first ACC title since 1989. The two teams met just weeks ago — Virginia beat Duke 34–17 on Nov. 15 — setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch with the ACC crown on the line.