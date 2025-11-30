Happy Thanksgiving!

Gurol Tuna

Thanksgiving passed quietly on Thursday, following the longest historical government shutdown. Americans gathered for traditional meals amid busy travel and early holiday shopping. The Transportation Security Administration reported steady airport traffic throughout the week, while highways saw the usual holiday congestion as families returned home Friday. Many retailers launched extended Black Friday promotions, drawing shoppers online and in stores. Community organizations nationwide also served meals to those in need, continuing a long-standing holiday tradition. As the weekend begins, officials are urging travelers to plan for heavier return traffic and lingering weather impacts in parts of the country.