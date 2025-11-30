NC Quick Pass now sold at South Carolina Harris Teeters

Bilanol

NC Quick Pass has expanded its partnership with Harris Teeter, adding five South Carolina stores to its “Transponders on the Go” program. Locations in Indian Land, Fort Mill and Rock Hill now sell NC Quick Pass Sticker transponders, marking the first time the devices are available at retail sites outside North Carolina. According to WBTV, the expansion makes it easier for South Carolina and North Carolina drivers to access discounted toll rates, saving up to 50% on North Carolina toll roads. Customers can purchase a Sticker transponder by selecting a voucher from the gift card section and redeeming it at customer service. The partnership began in August 2025.

