Black Friday Pace Dips Amid Rise in Online Shopping

Published on November 29, 2025

Young Asian woman shopping in cosmetics department store at the mall, Lifestyle concept
Black Friday began with noticeably thinner crowds this year as more shoppers opted for online deals, according to retail experts and on-the-ground observations. The National Retail Federation expects about 187 million people to shop in stores or online between Black Friday and Cyber Monday—still a large turnout, but short of the near-record levels seen in 2024. According to WBTV, analysts say higher energy costs and persistent inflation have left consumers with less disposable income, slowing the pace of holiday spending. Financial advisors urge caution, recommending the one-percent rule, which advises keeping holiday purchases to no more than one percent of annual income.

