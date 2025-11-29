Wickedly Fabulicious! A Gallery Of Popular Pretties Who Caused A Scene In Pink & Green During ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere Weekend

After months of mounting anticipation, Wicked: For Good changed audiences for the better with a massive $147 million box office haul, surpassing its predecessor as the most successful Broadway film adaptation of ALL-TIME.

Bursting with whimsy and wonder, the emotional conclusion to the record-setting franchise continues to dominate pop culture while inspiring stunning themed looks, viral video breakdowns, and more across social media.

In Wicked: For Good, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is now feared across Oz as The Wicked Witch of the West and lives in exile while desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) glistens as the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the Emerald City palace and reveling in the perks of popularity.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time and truly see each other with honesty and empathy if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Check out the final trailer below:

Directed by award-winning visionary Jon M. Chu, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz also stars Emmy-nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda’s fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen, and BAFTA and Grammy-nominee Sharon D. Clarke as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Were you changed for the better after seeing Wicked: For Good? Tell us down below and enjoy our wickedly delicious gallery of popular pretties on the flip.