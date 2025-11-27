Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner: Celeb Couples Celebrating Their First Thanksgiving Together

Source: Karwai Tang / Steph Chambers

The turkey’s roasting, the pies are cooling, and cuffing season is in full swing! Spending the holidays side-by-side is a major milestone for any duo — especially brand-new couples — which means this festive season can bring both cozy moments and unexpected chaos. From meeting the in-laws for the first time to discovering who can make gravy from scratch, plenty of celebs are about to learn some revealing new truths about their partners.

Take a look at the celebrity couples celebrating their very first Thanksgiving together in 2025:

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have been in a public relationship since early 2025, confirming their romance in June 2025. The pair first sparked dating rumors in February 2025, making their relationship official with a social media post on Pierre’s birthday. Their connection is not only romantic, but creative, collaborating on Taylor’s visual album, Escape Room, and the music video for her song “Long Time.” The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2025.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson confirmed their relationship in July 2025, shortly after dating rumors began. They “hard-launched” their relationship on social media and made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July 2025. While they only went public with their relationship recently, many fans think they’ve been together for much longer as they appear to be living together and have frequently supported each other at events and on social media.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been in a relationship since late 2024, though their romance only became public in early 2025. The couple has faced their fair share of controversy since going public, since Cardi is going through a divorce, but they’ve stayed strong, nonetheless. They announced the birth of their first child together, a baby boy, on November 13, 2025.

Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd

After multiple soft launches and lots of speculation, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd finally hard-launched. On June 21, Azzi posted a selfie on her Instagram story with a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend,” confirming what fans had been thinking for a long time. The ballers met as teens when they were both trying out for point guard on the USA Basketball U16 team, and over the years, their chemistry has gone from friends to lovers.