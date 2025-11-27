Panthers Add Former Clemson Football Standout

Jamie Squire

The Carolina Panthers have added former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. A versatile defender who plays both linebacker and safety, Simmons was a top prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft and was widely projected as a strong fit for Carolina before the Panthers selected Derrick Brown at No. 7. Simmons went one pick later to Arizona and has since spent time with the Cardinals, Giants and Packers, per WCCB. Now on his fourth team, the 27-year-old could see opportunities in Carolina, where injuries at linebacker and a suspension in the secondary have created immediate roster needs.

