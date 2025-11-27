Williams, Frances Tiafoe Among Top Names Set for CLT Invitational

MARWAN NAAMANI

The Charlotte Invitational returns for its second year in 2025, bringing back last year’s champions, Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe. This time, Keys will face tennis icon Venus Williams, while Tiafoe squares off against Taylor Fritz, per WCCB. Williams, who last played in Charlotte during a 2006 matchup with sister Serena, brings star power and nostalgia back to the Queen City.

The doubleheader is set for Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Spectrum Center. Fans can register for pre-sale ticket access now at CLTInvitational.com.

