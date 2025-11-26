Nice Thanksgiving Eve Weather, Followed by a Big Weekend Cooldown

Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)

Warm, sunny weather holds on through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s across the Piedmont and Foothills, but a sharp cold front will sweep through tonight. Arctic air arrives by Thanksgiving morning, dropping lows into the 20s and 30s, with single-digit wind chills possible in the High Country. According to WCCB, from Thursday through Saturday, highs will barely reach the 30s and 40s, and hard overnight freezes are expected. Despite the cold, afternoons will stay mostly sunny. Rain chances return Sunday with a system moving in from the west, and next Tuesday bears watching for a potential shift toward wintry weather.

