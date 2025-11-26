Listen Live
Charlotte Gears Up for Thanksgiving Eve Parade

Published on November 26, 2025

Uptown Charlotte will celebrate a holiday tradition today as the 79th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade returns to Tryon Street. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. WCCB will be broadcasting the parade live from 6 to 8 p.m. According to WCCB, organizers expect roughly 50,000 spectators to line the route for more than 85 entries, including 16 marching bands, eight giant balloons, 12 floats and dozens of specialty groups. The event will again feature its signature “Segwalloons,” oversized balloon characters gliding on concealed segways. Two student musicians received $3,500 in scholarships, and six musical acts will perform during the parade, which runs from 9th Street to Good Samaritan Way.

