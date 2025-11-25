Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know About The Final Season

Season 5 will release episodes across Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

The season is designed to bring the show 'full circle' with a focus on Will's Upside Down experience.

Expect intense battles, flying Demogorgons, and the biggest stakes the series has seen.

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The beginning of the end is finally here. Stranger Things Season 5 is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV events of the decade, closing out nearly ten years of Demogorgons, portals, and Hawkins chaos. Netflix is rolling out the final season across the holiday months. Read more about what you can expect from the final season inside.

Stranger Things Holiday Takeover

This Stranger Things Season 5 release is designed to turn Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve into full-blown Stranger Things holidays. According to People, the first four episodes drop Nov. 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas Day and the series finale on Dec. 31.

Full Circle Season

Season 5 will consist of eight episodes, sticking with the show’s usual format. Co-creator Matt Duffer told People that the writers tackled “every last remaining thing” they wanted to do with the Upside Down, the Mind Flayer, Vecna, and the core cast. The Duffers also shared with The Hollywood Reporter that the season is designed to bring the show “full circle,” tying major reveals all the way back to Season 1. There’s a particular focus on what really happened to Will in the Upside Down.

What To Expect

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Netflix is hyping the endgame in a big way. In its newest trailer, shared via Tudum, the gang heads into Season 5 ready for war. Hawkins is still in shambles after the Rifts tore open in Season 4, and Vecna isn’t just lingering. It appears he is coming back harder than ever. Dustin, fully fed up, declares he wants “Vecna’s heart on a platter,” and honestly, same.

Pedal To The Metal

Ross Duffer told Tudum that this season “starts in chaos,” breaking the show’s tradition of easing viewers back into normal life before the supernatural madness hits. Instead, Season 5 is pedal-to-the-metal from episode one. Expect massive battles, flying Demogorgons, and the biggest stakes the series has ever seen.

From Netflix To The Big Screen

For fans who want to make it a whole event, Netflix will screen the series finale, “The Rightside Up,” in more than 350 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The Duffers told Tudum that experiencing the finale with fans on the big screen is the “perfect — dare we say b*tchin’ — way” to end the journey.

Nearly a decade after Stranger Things premiered in 2016, the final chapter arrives — fittingly — at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. Hawkins forever.

Comment below if you’re excited for the final season of Stranger Things.

Check out the latest trailer below:

RELATED: ‘Bel-Air’ Actor Jabari Banks Reflects On Show’s Final Season, ‘It’s A Storyline Fans Can Relate To’

Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know About The Final Season was originally published on globalgrind.com