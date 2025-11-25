Memphis Courts And Jails Overwhelmed From Arrests By Trump Task Force 

Source: AUSTIN JOHNSON / Getty

Besides the racism, lawlessness, stupidity, and financial recklessness, both Trump presidencies have been defined by broad actions without consideration for the downstream consequences. Take, for instance, the federal task force currently deployed in Memphis. While, on paper, nearly 3,000 arrests in just over a month seem effective, it’s led to overcrowding in jails and significant court delays.

According to AP, the Memphis Safe Task Force was deployed in late September with support from Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The Memphis Safe Task Force is a coalition of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, along with the National Guard. So far in the city with 610,000 people, the task force has arrested 2,800 people and issued 28,000 traffic citations.

This surge of arrests has led to overcrowding in the Shelby County Jail and delays in the aging courthouse. When it comes to the courthouse, people who are there for traffic citations are facing longer and longer waits due to the surge in arrests. This backlog is resulting in people being held longer than they otherwise would be in the Shelby County Jail as they await bail hearings, which is further exacerbating the overcrowding. The whole process has essentially become a snake eating its own tail.

“The human cost of it is astounding,” Josh Spickler, executive director for Just City, a Memphis-based organization that advocates for fairness in the criminal justice system, told AP.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, who has vocally opposed the task force, has requested more judges for cases that could potentially take years to resolve. The county is also considering expanding the court’s hours to nights and weekends to help expedite cases. When it comes to the Shelby County Jail, inmates are being transferred to other holding facilities due to overcrowding. The surge has gotten so bad that some inmates are sleeping in chairs while they await intake.

From AP:

There were hundreds more jail bookings and bail settings during the first several weeks of the task force’s operation than during the comparable period last year, an increase of about 40% in each category, according to county statistics.

The jail, which has a regular capacity of 2,400, had an average daily population of 3,195 inmates in September, the most recent month when statistics were available. County officials said that number was expected to rise for October.

As of mid-November, 250 overflow jail detainees were being housed at other facilities, compared with 80 in November 2024. Some of those are outside Shelby County, which makes it harder for lawyers and relatives to visit and increases the cost of bringing defendants to Memphis for hearings.

Chief Jailer Kirk Fields sent a letter to commissioners requesting $1.5 million in emergency funding to provide food, clothing, bedding, and linens for the jailed.

Many within Memphis have questioned the necessity of the Memphis Safe Task Force, as violent crime has consistently been trending down for the last year before any federal intervention. Memphis is a majority-Black city, with many residents and critics feeling that the Memphis Safe Task Force targets minorities and terrorizes law-abiding Mexican citizens.

“The task force deployment probably could have used more planning,” Steve Mulroy, the county’s district attorney, told AP. “More thought could have been put into the downstream effects of the increased arrest numbers.”

Just about every aspect of Trump’s unprecedented use of the National Guard and federal law enforcement could have used more planning. The deployment of the National Guard in Memphis has already faced legal pushback, with a judge placing a block on their deployment. The National Guard deployments have also resulted in Guardsmen nationwide questioning their orders and the necessity of these deployments.

Quite frankly, nobody likes this, and the Memphis Safe Task Force is causing more problems than it’s solving. Which means the Trump administration will likely double down instead of pulling back to give the courts and jails time to process the mess that’s already been made.

