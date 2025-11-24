Celeste Rivas Hernandez UPDATE: D4vd Identified As Suspect, Police Claim He Never Cooperated With Death Investigation

The investigation into the tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has escalated, with reports confirming that a second suspect has been identified, and singer David Anthony Burke, also known by his stage name, D4vd, is now viewed by law enforcement as a suspect himself. The case surrounding the links between D4vd and Celeste continues to unfold with disturbing new details.

Source: Antoine Flament/Gina Ferazzi

As previously reported, the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in September in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. Celeste was just 13 when she was last seen by her family in the spring of 2024, after multiple attempts at running away from her home in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Authorities believe Celeste likely died in the Spring of 2025, weeks before her body was discovered, and that her remains were “severely decomposed.”

The connection between D4vd and Celeste remains a central focus. Rivas’ mother told investigators her daughter had a boyfriend named David, and the two reportedly shared matching “Shhh” tattoos on their right index fingers. Friends of Burke’s also believed the two were a couple, and law enforcement sources said they met online.

D4vd And Celeste’s Relationship Leaves Clues In Her Death

According to the New York Daily News, sources told the 2 Angry Men podcast that the Los Angeles police have identified a second suspect in connection with the apparent murder. This individual is “not believed to have killed the 15-year-old, but likely assisted in the dismemberment of her remains.” This theory aligns with detectives’ belief that the manner in which Celeste was dismembered strongly suggests the killer had help disposing of the body.

Furthermore, the status of D4vd’s cooperation has been officially challenged. Contrary to longstanding initial reports, the Daily News reports a police source stated that the singer “has not been cooperating with authorities, nor has he ever in the investigation.” This revelation stands in stark contrast to his camp’s previous statements. Burke is now officially viewed as a suspect by law enforcement.

Investigators are looking closely at a specific trip D4vd took in his Tesla: a trip to a “very remote area of Santa Barbara County, in the middle of the night” in Spring 2025. Sources told Harvey Levin on his podcast that this journey is considered the “key to this case.” This focus suggests law enforcement is trying to trace the movements of the vehicle during the time Celeste is believed to have died.

The intense scrutiny led Burke and his manager to vacate his Hollywood Hills rental home just days after police served a search warrant and seized evidence, including electronics. Authorities also conducted searches for “blood evidence or blood or tissue” in nearby drains.

While the complexity of the case mounts, police have not yet made an arrest. Authorities are still awaiting toxicology results; a decision to arrest or prosecute will more than likely be made once an official autopsy is released. The tragic end of Celeste’s life was remembered by her community and family with a funeral in October. Neither D4vd nor his team has made a statement regarding the new developments in the case.

