Former Panther Has Big Night Against Carolina

Icon Sportswire

Christian McCaffrey made a memorable return against his former team, totaling 142 yards and a touchdown to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 20–9 win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday night. According to WBTV, his performance helped offset Brock Purdy’s three first-half interceptions and kept the 49ers (8–4) firmly in the playoff hunt. Carolina (6–6) couldn’t build on Bryce Young’s breakout game from a week earlier; the quarterback managed just 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. McCaffrey’s 12-yard scoring run pushed San Francisco ahead 17–3, and despite a late Panthers touchdown, Carolina failed to close the gap.

