Fan Pulls Out Four of Lenny Kravitz’s Locs Mid-Performance

Lenny Kravitz experienced an unforgettable and painful moment during his recent concert in Brisbane, Australia. While performing on November 21 as part of his Blue Electric Light tour, the 61-year-old rock icon had four of his dreadlocks ripped from his head by an overly enthusiastic fan.

The shocking incident occurred during his performance of “Let Love Rule,” a song known for its intimate and interactive vibe. In a video shared on his Instagram Stories after the show, Kravitz recounted the bizarre encounter with a mix of humor and disbelief.

“Brisbane, that was wild. That was wild,” he began. “So when I went out for ‘Let Love Rule,’ a very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head. You know how hard you got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby.”

Despite the startling moment, Kravitz maintained his composure and reassured fans that the incident wouldn’t deter him from connecting with the audience during his performances. “Anyway, I’m not gonna stop coming out there for ‘Let Love Rule,’ because that’s what we do. That’s our moment together,” he said, adding, “Brisbane, you’re wild. I love you.”

The Fly Away singer’s Brisbane show was part of a series of performances across Australia and New Zealand, promoting his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, released in 2024. Kravitz is set to continue his tour with upcoming shows in Melbourne, Mildura, and Adelaide before resuming in Mexico City in 2026.

While the incident left fans buzzing, it’s clear that Kravitz’s dedication to his craft and his audience remains unshaken. As he put it, “Let Love Rule” is more than just a song, it’s a shared experience, even if it comes with a few unexpected twists.

